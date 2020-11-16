The Farmers to Families Food Box program will be in Charlotte County at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Franz Ross Park, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, while supplies last.
Fresh produce, dairy and meats will be available free to the community.
All drivers are requested to wear masks.
For more information, visit www.coadfl.org. For information, contact Joe Sabatino at jsabot2003@yahoo.com.
