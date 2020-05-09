If you know a teen who is struggling during the pandemic, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care might be able to help.
CBHC is offering a free Zoom therapy group for teens to speak freely with other teens and a master level therapist to help deal with the stressors of quarantine.
After an introductory group meeting Thursday at 3 p.m. to see what teens want and need, subsequent weekly Zoom meetings will introduce a coping skill, practice if possible, and end with a group discussion about how their week has gone.
Sarah Wright, Chief Operating Officer at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, said therapists are doing a lot of tele-health appointments recently.
“We’ve been working with a lot of adolescents, so we have a good sense of the challenges they’re facing,” Wright said. “They are struggling with feeling isolated and missing their peers. They’re frustrated and upset about all of the activities they are missing out on, and not being able to finish out the school year.”
The free sessions will be held at 3 p.m. Thursdays. The counselor will discuss skills to reduce stress, like deep breathing, and talk about how to cope with unexpected things in life. Ideas for activities that can be done at home will be shared.
“Hopefully the venue will allow them to interact with other teens on Zoom,” Wright said.
The group is completely confidential, and teens do not need to share their names or join in on video. They are free to simply listen or chime in to talk about anything bothering them. The group will help them see their peers are all identifying with the same stressors and feelings and learn valuable ways to keep moving forward.
There are 22 therapists employed by CBHC. The inpatient unit at the facility is still open, but most of the services offered have moved to virtual programs.
“We have a sliding scale fee depending on income, so if individuals are out of work, they may be able to get treatment at a reduced cost or possibly even free,” Wright said. “We not accepting out-of-county referrals at this time because we want to limit the exposure to our staff and patients.”
Individuals can refer themselves for therapy if they are in need of help. An open access therapist is available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays for the intake process.
CBHC also has a free, confidential hotline — 941-979-0796 — where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist to help deal with the stressors that are prevalent right now at work and at home. The hotline is open to anyone who is stressed and needs to talk to someone.
Hotline hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
“We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren’t in crisis,” said Rachael L. Meadows, at CBHC. “We can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time.”
For more information, go to www.cbhcfl.org.
