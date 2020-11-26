Cars lined up outside First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda on Thanksgiving morning.
For over ten years, the church’s auditorium was filled every Thanksgiving day with people eating and giving thanks.
But like everything else this year, Thanksgiving at the Punta Gorda church was different.
About 40 volunteers handed out to-go boxes filled with Thanksgiving meals to people inside their cars. Families were lined up before the free meals were scheduled to give out.
“The auditorium is usually full of tables and people, and there’s people waiting in the halls outside,” said facility manager Joe Depetro.
But nonetheless, people were thankful. They all smiled and chit chatted as they sat in their vehicles outside the church.
While the pandemic has altered traditions, the need to help people hasn't ceased.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented need for food assistance, local food banks have reported.
All Faiths Food Bank, based in Sarasota, has seen a 120% increase in food distribution since the onset of the pandemic and a 45% increase in new clients at mobile pantry distributions, it said.
“With the pandemic still affecting job prospects and the health of the economy, we expect the holiday season to be very different this year – particularly for those facing unprecedented financial challenges,” said All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank in a statement. “With the help of our community, we can provide a holiday celebration and healthy meals for families who are struggling to put food on the table.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.