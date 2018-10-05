Free Veteran's Day concert
The Commodores, The Jazz Band Of The U.S. Navy Band, Washington, D.C., will be presenting a free concert on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The concert is sponsored by the Charlotte Harbor Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and The Silver Kings Marching Band Of Charlotte High School. Tickets are available and can be picked up at the box office of the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be picked up in person and are limited to four per person.
Women's Forum to meet
The Peace River Republican Women's Forum will be hold its next meeting on Oct. 10, at the Punta Gorda Isles Country Club, 1780 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30-12). Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. Guest speaker will be Ian Vincent, Chairman of the Charlotte County School Board, and Harvey Goldstein to discuss the Charlotte School Tax Referendum. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call, 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, Oct. 5.
Car wash planned
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Charlotte County Clerk of the Court office is supporting victims of domestic violence by holding a car wash to raise money for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) Victim Services Center of Charlotte County.
The car wash will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 6, at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 2331 Tamiami Trail. Civil Court Services Director Marie Hicks said about 20 people from the clerk’s office are expected to participate.
A $5 minimum for each car wash is requested, but donations in any amount are appreciated. For more information, call Hicks at 941-833-3036.
Artist reception to be held
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda will host its Halloween artist reception featuring "The Language of Art" by DEDO from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 18. Come enjoy the many ways to interpret art. Listen to George Voss on keyboard playing classic 70’s and 80’s Rock. Play Talking Heads trivia and remember the Doors. Food and wine and provided. Costumes welcomed but not required. For more information, call Rick at 941-639-1171.
Flea market extravaganza
Charlotte County Fair Flea Market Extravaganza will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Tools, toys, hobby, electronics, arts and crafts and more. Free admission and free parking. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Fair Association.
Torch run
The Law Enforcement Torch Run-way 5K will take place at 7 a.m. on Oct. 20 on the runways of the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. This run will take place prior to the air show. Participants will receive a general admission ticket into Saturday's show along with a T-shirt. Medals will be given to the first 300 runners to enter, along with placement medals for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in women's and men's division. Advance online registration is $40 or $45 at the gate. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Florida. For more information, call 833-743-3437 or www.floridaairshow.com/torch-run/
Phantoms of the Orchestra fundraiser set
The Phantoms of the Orchestra, a volunteer group which supports the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, is sponsoring a fundraiser entitled: “It’s an Italian Dinner Party and a Tribute to Italian Opera” at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Along with fun, Opera music and games (Italian Opera Trivia), there will be an Italian American meal-spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert-all for $20 per person. (Bring your own wine, along with a few dollars for the wine and basket auction.) The event is open to the public. Call Janet Wilcox at 813-708-3292 by noon on Oct. 16 to make your reservations. All proceeds support the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203, Port Charlotte. Orientations will be held at noon on Oct. 29. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age, with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation, call 941-613-3233.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show will be held on Oct. 19-21 at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road. On Friday, Oct. 19, gates open at 5 p.m. with performances from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Saturday and Sunday gates open at 9 a.m. with performances from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Exact performance schedules will not be announced as these times are subject to change. Please note: there are several factors that affect the schedule such as weather, aircraft concerns, and other circumstances beyond control of the Florida International Air Show.
To purchase tickets, go to boxoffice.etix.com/ticket/v/13227/punta-gorda-airport?cobrand=FloridaInternationalAirShow.
Harbor Nights
Harbor Nights will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Harbor Nights is a charity event filled with dinner, open bar, dancing, live and silent auction. No Filter will be the live entertainment. It is a beach casual event so dress accordingly. This charity event is key to the YMCA’s ability to open our doors to all in our community as proceeds from this benefit go directly to the Children and Families Scholarship Funds and programs in Charlotte County served by The SKY Family YMCA. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org.
Harboritaville-Magic on the Water
Harboritaville, Magic on the Water, will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, on the great lawn at FourPoints by Sheraton Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The event celebrates the music of Jim Morris featuring The Big Bamboo Band, Jimmy Parish & the Waves and Drop Dead Dangerous. Ticket prices start at $20 per person. For more information, visit www.puntagordachamber.com.
C.A.R.E. Auxiliary luncheon planned
The C.A.R.E. Auxiliary Society of Charlotte County is excited to announce its upcoming luncheon at noon on Oct. 23. This is the fifth year Doug Amaral has so graciously hosted our event at the River City Grill, 131 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Over the years our luncheon has been one of the Auxiliary’s most popular events featuring our C.A.R.E “Baskets” so creatively and generously donated by our members. Everyone is invited. Cost is $25 and checks should be made to the C.A.R.E. Auxiliary Society, P.O. Box 496566, Port Charlotte, FL 33949-6566. For reservations and additional information, contact the event chair, Susan Klein, at 941-380-3186 or susanklein10@gmail.com.
Free guided walks offered
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be conducting the following free programs in October 2018. All programs can be found at www.ChecFlorida.org. Unless noted, all walks begin at 9 a.m. For directions or further information, call Cedar Point Environmental Park at 941-475-0769:
Oct. 6: Join Greg Brezicki on a guided walk through the pine flatwoods of 115-acre Cedar Point Environmental Park in Englewood. Meet at the Visitor’s Center.
Oct. 8: Join Al Squires on a guided walk through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Preserve in Port Charlotte. This 150-acre preserve is home to several families of the threatened Florida scrub jay. Meet in the parking lot.
Oct. 20: Join Al Squires on a guided walk through the scrub and pine flatwoods of 217-acre Amberjack Environmental Park in Cape Haze. Meet in the parking lot at the end of Gasparilla Pines Blvd.
Oct. 21: Join Greg Brezicki on a guided walk through the old growth pine flatwoods and mangrove fringe of 125-acre Oyster Creek/Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood. Meet at the San Casa entrance.
Oct. 25: Explore the “Myths & Mysteries of Migration” with Kate Borduas at 10 a.m. at Bayshore Live Oak Park in Port Charlotte. Kate will focus on the fall and spring migration of birds that we see here in Florida. Reservations advised.
County Commission meeting scheduled
The Charlotte County Board of County Commission, acting ex-officio as the governing board of the Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Agency, will conduct a meeting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9, or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Discussions include, but are not limited to, a resolution to transfer land title from Murdock Village CRA to Charlotte County.
The meeting is open to the public and citizens are invited to speak on agenda items only. For more information, call 941-764-4941.
Quarter Frenzy planned
Business and Professional Women of Charlotte County will play host to a Quarter Frenzy Auction at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, at the 24 Twenty One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Bring a roll or two of quarters for your chance to win prizes and baskets. Bidding paddles cost $3 for one or 3 for $7. Local vendors will be on hand for other purchases. Refreshments for sale. Proceeds fund education scholarships for women in Charlotte County for the 2019 school year. For more information, go to BPWCCFL.ORG or call 941-205-2714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.