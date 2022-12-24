Happy Birthday Jesus

Dozens of children sing while dressed as angels at the recent Freedom Bible Christmas program celebrating Jesus’ birthday.

PORT CHARLOTTE — In a way, Hurricane Ian may have been a blessing for Freedom Bible Church. Had it not been for the storm, Frank Vargo wouldn’t have had the opportunity to expand his church and reach more people in the region.

Vargo is the longtime pastor of Freedom Bible Church, which met at the Charlotte Cultural Center. The weekend after the storm damaged the building, Vargo held services on the front steps.


Frank Vargo

Frank Vargo, pastor at Freedom Bible Church, in North Port is embracing a new location after Hurricane Ian destroyed the Charlotte Cultural Center, where the church members met for years.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments