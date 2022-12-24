PORT CHARLOTTE — In a way, Hurricane Ian may have been a blessing for Freedom Bible Church. Had it not been for the storm, Frank Vargo wouldn’t have had the opportunity to expand his church and reach more people in the region.
Vargo is the longtime pastor of Freedom Bible Church, which met at the Charlotte Cultural Center. The weekend after the storm damaged the building, Vargo held services on the front steps.
He knew this couldn’t continue every Sunday. But he didn’t give up hope.
Instead, he rented a nearby church. Within a month, that didn’t work out either.
In the meantime, Vargo noticed people who lived across the street in the apartment complex by the Cultural Center needed help. One of the women who walked across the street to the church every week told Vargo that elderly residents were ordered to leave the damaged building. Some had no place to go.
“Every morning we (church members) would go over to the apartments and help people get their belongings,” he said. “We would take them to shelters or to a relative or someplace safe. We had to help carry a man in a wheelchair safely out of the complex. We had to pay for moving vans. I felt I was on a mission trip as the needs were endless. I also knew God is in control. He would provide for all of us.
“One woman, Rose, who went to our church, said I needed to help her neighbor Mary,” he said. “I went to her apartment and Mary said, ‘My family doesn’t want to help me.’ I gave her a hug and helped her. Now we send a van to go get her and she comes to our church. She loves me now and I love her. We wouldn’t have even met. This hurricane has brought people together to help one another.”
Vargo said that’s the message he will remember for Christmas this year. He said his message is about hope and what people will do to help one another.
He said while Hurricane Charley was tough on residents in 2004, Hurricane Ian was so much worse on residents from Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood and North Port.
“The needs are nonstop,” he said. “Everyday, someone has a situation where they need help. After the storm a pipe broke in my house. My wife, Darla, cried. On top of everything, we now had a flood. People came to help us. Then we could focus on what to do next since we couldn’t be at the Cultural Center anymore.”
Last month, Vargo learned a church in North Port, 1050 Corporate Ave., Unit 114, was available after the DC3 Church members tried it and it didn’t work for them. Freedom Bible Church finally had a new home.
“It’s a God thing that we kept our church going after the hurricane,” he said. “We sold our property on Sabal Street four years ago because we outgrew it. We went to the Cultural Center, but we couldn’t have dinners or other events because there’s not enough room. We’ve been saving our money for a location, but the prices are high in Florida. God showed us what He was going to do to. God wants us in North Port.”
Vargo said people are finding the new location and attending in person and virtually. He said it’s so crowded he’s going to do a 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. service on Sundays beginning in January. The Christmas Eve service is 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas. Freedom Bible is a nondenominational church.
Vargo said despite it being a tough year, he will remain hopeful.
“I lost my brother Mark this year,” he said. “I saw my mom and dad cry and my dad never cries. I really got close to Mark in the last days of his life. As a pastor, I’ve always dealt with death, but to lose a brother in his 50s is tough. It is our hope that got us through it. Mark trusted God and we trusted God. Our hope is that we are going to see him again.”
