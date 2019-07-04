By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
Cheyenne Fleming, 16, has been swimming since she was 6 months old. But this was her first Freedom Swim.
“It’s a Punta Gorda tradition,” Fleming said.
This is the 28th year for the swim, growing from just a few friends jumping in the water to hundreds of residents making the swim their Fourth of July tradition.
For Fleming, though, the swim across Charlotte Harbor is a “rite of passage.”
Fleming has been preparing for this moment since last year’s Freedom Swim by running two 5Ks and swimming 20 to 30 laps three times a week in her aunt’s swimming pool, which is three hours away from her own home.
“I’m scared,” Fleming said, walking towards the murky water pushing onto the Gilchrest Park beach. The Punta Gorda resident donned her red, white and blue life vest, goggles and ear plugs. “I’m feeling every emotion right now.”
But she loves being in the water.
“I’m excited for her. Also a little nervous,” said her mom, Nancy Fleming, who has served in the Coast Guard for four years. Though her daughter is autistic, “she doesn’t let her disability hold her back.”
“She’s ready,” Nancy said.
Just before 2 p.m., Michael Haymans, one of the swim’s founders and a Punta Gorda attorney the other 364 days of the year, told roughly 250 people in floaties, paddle boards, or just in the water what they had going against them.
“You’re fighting against the tide,” said Haymans, with the wind also blowing the opposite direction of their final destination: Harpoon Harry’s at Fisherman’s Village.
The half-mile trek was tough, with first-place winner Dylan Hacker, 18, saying the tide kept pushing him back.
The Charlotte High School swim team member has placed first the past four years in a row.
“That was miserable,” said Forrest Lumby, 22, who came in shortly after Hacker. “There was some serious chop.”
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
