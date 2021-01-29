“This is our first food drive helping families all over town,” said Nanette Leonard, founder of the 260-plus Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT) consisting of local women with New Jersey ties.
Leonard said she was driven to launch the food drive after she saw “news coverage of people in their cars lined up to get food because they can’t feed their families. It has been overwhelmingly heartbreaking.”
Starting Feb. 1 and running through March 31, drop-off bins for non-perishable food will be at 24 locations; most will be in Punta Gorda, with the remainder in Port Charlotte.
The food will be distributed by the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County, where executive director Lynn Dorler said he was “excited about the partnership with FJT.”
In a press release, Dorler said, “Food insecurity is a real trauma for families, especially kids.”
The Punta Gorda drop-off locations are at: Brooklyn Joe’s, Isles Fitness and Coastal Expressions in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza; Charlotte State Bank; Dream Salon and Spa; all Gettel of Charlotte County dealerships; Hipnotique: Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens; Punta Gorda Social House; Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce; Punta Gorda Police Department and Punta Gorda Fire Department on Tamiami Trail; River City Grill; Room By Room; Whitco Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency; and the Wyvern Hotel.
Port Charlotte drop-off locations are at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Loveland Boulevard; Friendly Floors; and Keller Williams Peace River Partners, Bell Group — Franklin Bell and Frances Bell.
Leonard expressed thanks to all who will donate. “The last 10 months have taken a toll on so many people in our community, on so many levels,” she said.
In addition to this, the first food drive by the FJTs, the group, which started out as only a social club, holds a yearly toy drive to benefit children served by Charlotte Behavioral Health Center, in addition to other community service activities.
