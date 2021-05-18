The public will soon get the chance to remember a Punta Gorda woman who touched the lives of many.
Ann Kelly Gateff, who died April 1, will be remembered at 10 a.m. on May 22 at the church she attended for many years — First United Methodist Church, 507 Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. Services will be in the sanctuary, confirmed The Rev. Bob Carlson.
Another dedication will take place at Florida SouthWestern State College, where a tree will be planted in her honor, said the college's campus director, Thomas Rath. He said a plaque has already arrived, but dedication details are still pending.
A scholarship has been established in her name — the Ann Kelly Gateff Scholarship — at FSW, whose foundation she served for many years, said her friend Ellen Webb, who added, "She was a lovely, southern lady."
She lived a full and busy life, having organized and served as president of the Charlotte Harbor Symphony Board (now Punta Gorda Symphony), was a founding member of the FSW Keystone Society; active with the American Cancer Society Youth Against Cancer and 125 Club; and served on the Preservation Committee for the Freeman House.
In addition, she was a "Service Above Self" award recipient of the Punta Gorda Rotary.
Married to Dr. Jacob (Jake) Martin Kelly, the couple moved to Punta Gorda in 1961 when Jake opened a veterinary practice and Ann taught English at Charlotte High School.
After Jake's death in 1982, Ann began a life of volunteering and supporting the community while her daughters were away at college.
Then, through a mutual friend, Ann met Dugan (Duke) S. Gateff, a retired Air Force Major and violinist for the Charlotte Harbor Symphony Orchestra. They were married in 1996.
Friends remember Gateff for her ability to "get things done," said Joann Helphenstine.
"Ann was a wonderful person; she was extraordinary. She was a mother, a teacher, and a great friend."
Helphenstine remembered Gateff's big Thanksgiving dinners she hosted along with her first husband, Jake, at their home on Taylor Road.
"She and Jake invited everyone to come and bring food," while they provided the main course, said Helphenstine, who remembered Jake and Ann as being "outdoors people; they liked hunting and fishing.
"She (Gateff) served the community in so many ways; she had this amazing ability to put things together."
Anne Simpson, also a friend, remembered their trip to Greece. "Ann took three of us over there on a tour, and we had a ball."
The friends went to several cities and took a two-day cruise, she said. It was "our first trip abroad," she added.
Simpson called her friend "a wonderful, southern lady; she was always classy and a true friend."
Gateff was active in her church, First United Methodist, where she was involved in United Methodist Women and the Sallie Jones Circle.
She was also a member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club and the Punta Gorda Boat Club. She enjoyed sailing and playing tennis.
Gateff leaves behind her husband, Duke Gateff; and daughters, Kay (Greg) Yarbrough of Charlotte, North Carolina, Carol (Troy) Martin of Punta Gorda, Leigh (Roger) Chak of Ocala, Florida, and Laine (Peyton) Robertson of Orlando; 10 grandchildren, Angela, Jacob, Robert, Samuel, Ryan, Delaney, Caylin, Cierra, Liliann and Peyton; and great-grandchildren Olin and Eli.
