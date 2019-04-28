Tables of memorabilia honoring Larry Taylor, 57, of Punta Gorda, who passed away April 22, were on display Friday evening during his viewing at First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte. The service in celebration of Larry’s life was on Saturday at the church. Taylor operated Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services in Punta Gorda, and spent much of his time volunteering in the community and organizing charitable events benefiting organizations such as Little League and Kiwanis.
