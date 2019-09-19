PORT CHARLOTTE — Kathleen Nasrey visited the St. Augustine carousel for its last go-round there Sunday.
The Michigan native went with her sister-in-law, Peggy Soules, to not only celebrate the ride, but also her brother, Jim Soules, whose dying wish was to bring the carousel to Port Charlotte.
“It was breathtaking,” she said, with lines for the ride stretching around Davenport Park with an hour-and-a-half wait. People waiting told Nasrey and Peggy Soules how they had ridden the carousel as a kid, and then brought their own kids to do the same.
“It was just an outpouring of love,” Nasrey said. “It gave us peace.”
Peggy Soules even rang the bell for the ride’s last whirl.
Nasrey, Peggy Soules and her two sons, Tony and Danny Pabon, began taking the carousel down at 7 a.m. Monday morning.
The rented trucks, stored with the bones and decor of the ride, then took off around 10:30 p.m., Nasrey said.
The carousel now sits in storage in Port Charlotte, dismantled and waiting to be restored.
“It’s almost like Jim is coming back home,” said Jim’s stepson, Tony Pabon. “It’s going to be nice to have that here to remind everybody (of him).”
The carousel came into Jim Soules’ possession after his brother, famous Ringling Brothers trapeze artist and Poodle King Gerard Soules, was stabbed to death in 1992.
Gerard Soules had originally bought the carousel in 1990 for $25,000, finding an advertisement in a local newspaper.
He was a circus performer for 40 years, known for his forward somersault heel catch. His memorabilia is on display in the International Circus Hall of Fame in Peru, Indiana. Gerard had wanted a carousel since he was 3 years old, Nasrey said.
Gerard took the carousel from a barn in Mystique, Mich. to Fort Wayne, Ind., where his family met him in April 1992 to put the ride together.
A few months later, Gerard was murdered, and Jim took over his brother’s legacy.
Jim was a Vietnam veteran, who spent three years in the Navy, and was later one of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s first canine handlers, according to CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck.
Jim was also one of the best storytellers, according Pabon, and “could strike a conversation up with anybody on anything.”
“He’d talk to them like they were his best friend for 20 years, and had just met him,” said Pabon, who now lives in Fort Myers.
When his brother died, Jim restored the carousel’s horses, its paint and its top, with Carl Theel. He then brought the carousel to Davenport Park in St. Augustine in 1994.
Jim then started falling ill a year and a half ago, Nasrey said, until eventually “Agent Orange just caught up to him.” Nasrey and her sister, Colleen Anderson, visited their brother in late August, where Jim told them he wanted the carousel to be brought to Port Charlotte.
Jim Soules died earlier this month.
“(Peggy) hasn’t even buried my brother,” Nasrey said. “We thought we’d have him longer.”
The antique carousel provided joy in the St. Augustine area for 25 years.
“We’re going to have to find people to restore it ... We’re determined to get it up and running,” Nasrey said.
Nasrey said Gerard Soules always wanted disabled children to enjoy the ride, and would not charge them for a ticket.
“It’s going to be in a place where it’ll get a lot of enjoyment,” Pabon said, with Peggy Soules planning to ring the bell of the first ride.
Charlotte County has not yet received any building permit applications or other requests pertaining to the carousel, according to their Facebook page.
The carousel isn’t slated to go in the Port Charlotte Town Center either, according to town center spokesperson John Scherlacher. This is also not the same carousel that was once in the mall years ago, he said.
A GoFundMe has been created to bring another carousel to Davenport Park. As of Thursday afternoon, $961 has been raised of the $100,000 goal. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/st-augustine-love-carousel.
