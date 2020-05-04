Tired, frustrated and scared, they still come to work and do their job every day.
But they complain that they can’t get access to personal protective gear so they can do their work safely.
Several nurses protested and held up signs near Fawcett Memorial Hospital on Friday evening to claim they are not getting the support they need from hospital administrators — who countered they are taking precautions to protect staff.
One sign read “Prevent the spread and pay symptomatic staff to stay home” and another read “Bad practice at this hospital.”
“We are wearing the same masks while switching to different patients every day, and that is terrible,” said Lisa Dixon. “We’re rationing because we’ve been told they are running out.”
Dixon has been exposed to patients who have coronavirus but she has not been tested. She’s been asymptomatic, but still is very concerned she may have the virus.
“I asked if I should stay home and they told me to come to work and wear a mask,” Dixon said. “I don’t know if I am carrying this disease or not.”
She said she was told she could stay home but she would have to use paid time off or take the day unpaid. She said there is no consistency to the process, though.
“I’ve seen situations where people stay home and get paid and others who stay home and do not,” she said.
Gary Mousseau is an RN who works in endoscopy at the hospital. He tested positive in March but showed no symptoms.
“Thank God my wife and grandson who is staying with us both tested negative, but this is a very scary situation. This is a crazy virus and every day it’s affecting people in different ways,” Moussear said. “I talked to one nurse who was exposed to a positive patient and she can’t get tested and she’s terrified. She has a 3-year-old at home with asthma. She was in tears.”
Mousseau was on quarantine and was just released to return to work last Tuesday. He donated plasma so it can be used with antibodies to treat sick patients.
“This is what we signed up for though,” Mousseau said. “We’ve been dealing with infectious diseases our entire careers but this one is very different ... it’s very frightening.”
Nurses at Fawcett also protested in early April to demand more personal protective equipment.
Alexandria Benjamin, Fawcett communications director, said the hospital takes many steps to protect colleagues while at work and at home, including:
A universal masking policy implemented in March requiring all staff in all areas to wear masks, including N95s, in line with CDC guidance.
Screening for all patients, visitors and staff before entering facilities.
For colleagues with reduced hours due to the pandemic, the hospital instituted a pandemic pay program that continues to pay colleagues with reduced hours 70 percent of their pay for up to seven weeks.
“Since the onset of this global pandemic, which has strained the worldwide supply of personal protective equipment, our goal has been to protect our frontline clinicians and caregivers so they are able to continue to care for our patients and community,” said Benjamin.
Benjamin said the hospital also provides cleaned hospital scrubs each shift for colleagues who care for COVID-19 patients to help prevent potentially carrying the virus home on clothing. Fawcett is also working with major hotel chains to provide housing for caregivers who provide care to COVID-19 patients and prefer not to go home to their loved ones after their shift, according to Benjamin.
“We are proud of the support our hospital is providing to our nurses who exhibit amazing courage every day in meeting the challenges of this health crisis,” Benjamin said.
