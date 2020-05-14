Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School will be hosting a virtual commencement program for the class of 2020 at 6 p.m. today.
The link to view the ceremony is https://www.fsw.edu/livestream.
It will be available online after the livestream for those who are unable to view it at 6 p.m. on Friday.
"This graduating class has accepted many challenges since entering as freshmen and a record 87% of them are graduating with not only their high school diploma but also their Associate’s Degree from Florida SouthWestern State College," said Michelle Wier, principal at Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School. "These seniors were faced with the unprecedented challenge of a global pandemic, but this class rose to the challenge and decided to make the best of a tough situation and come out better and stronger for it. On behalf of the faculty and staff at FSWC, I wish our graduates the best as they head to further their education, enter the military, or join our competitive workforce."
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.