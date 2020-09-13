PORT CHARLOTTE — The Patriot Riders of Port Charlotte teamed up with the owners of Twisted Fork to host a fundraiser on Saturday afternoon.

Funds raised will go to the Patriot Riders of Port Charlotte, which raises money for homeless veterans in the Charlotte County area.

The objective is to purchase a building that could serve as temporary living quarters for homeless veterans until they can become self-sufficient.

The group also helps former first responders who are in need of assistance.

There was music, food and a raffle for a chance to win a stone statue of a veteran kneeling next to a cross, representing a fallen hero, during the fundraiser held at the Twisted Fork, which recently opened at 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.

