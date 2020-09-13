PORT CHARLOTTE — The Patriot Riders of Port Charlotte teamed up with the owners of Twisted Fork to host a fundraiser on Saturday afternoon.
Funds raised will go to the Patriot Riders of Port Charlotte, which raises money for homeless veterans in the Charlotte County area.
The objective is to purchase a building that could serve as temporary living quarters for homeless veterans until they can become self-sufficient.
The group also helps former first responders who are in need of assistance.
There was music, food and a raffle for a chance to win a stone statue of a veteran kneeling next to a cross, representing a fallen hero, during the fundraiser held at the Twisted Fork, which recently opened at 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.