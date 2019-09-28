PORT CHARLOTTE — The community is rallying to support the family of a local teen who died while defending his little sister during a burglary.
Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, broke into the house on Starlite Lane late Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Inside the home were Khyler, 15, and his 5-year-old sister. A struggle ensued, and Khyler died from his injuries. Cops quickly arrested Cole, who was wandering the area with multiple stab wounds.
Now there is a GoFundMe, organized by Jessicca English and Crystal Stone Saturday morning, for Khyler's funeral costs.
Khyler's family requested his last name not be published.
"He was a great kid, a hero," said family friend Crystal Stone. "A gentle, loving child."
According to Stone, Khyler was in the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at his school.
As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe was rapidly nearing its $15,000 goal. Proceeds will go directly to the family, the website states.
There will also be a fundraiser held at Harbour Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive in Punta Gorda, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, bounce houses, games and raffles.
