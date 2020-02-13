PUNTA GORDA — Play that funky music, Punta Gorda.
Funk Fest starts Friday, with bands like Lettuce and Here Come the Mummies slated to bring some hip tunes to Charlotte Harbor.
Matt Nemec, the event’s organizer, said there will be “perfect weather” for a “Valentine’s weekend with your honey.”
The event is being put on by Edgewater Events.
A portion of the proceeds go towards Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Nemec said.
Tickets for the whole weekend start at $70. You can also purchase individual day tickets, with general admission Friday starting at $35 and Saturday at $45.
Funk fans can also class up their experience by purchasing VIP tickets, for $60 Friday and $125 Saturday, for access to the VIP tent, free craft beers and wines, private liquor cash bar, front stage access and VIP bathrooms.
To get more information about the event, visit www.FunkFestPuntaGorda.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.