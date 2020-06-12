Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will be holding two virtual workshops to gather public input about the management of the stone crab fishery.
A long-term declining trend in stone crab landings indicates a decline in the stone crab population and the fishery is likely undergoing overfishing, according to an FWC press release.
All commercial and recreational stakeholders interested in stone crab management are encouraged to attend and submit comments.
The workshops will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Those interested in connecting to a meeting can visit FWC.adobeconnect.com/mfm and log in as a guest. Instructions on how to access the audio will be on the screen when you are logged in to the meeting.
If you can’t attend one of the virtual workshops, a video of the workshop will be available online in the upcoming weeks.
Learn more about workshops at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and “Upcoming Public Workshops.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.