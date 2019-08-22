Panther disorder

A young panther stumbles and shows difficulty walking in trail camera video from southwest Florida recently. FWC wants anyone with videos of large cats exhibiting trouble walking to send that to them, as wildlife officials determine what is causing this disorder in some panthers and bobcats in counties including Sarasota, Lee, Collier and Charlotte.

State wildlife officials are investigating after some Florida panthers and bobcats have been seen walking abnormally, showing difficulty coordinating their back legs.

According to a news release Monday from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, FWC has confirmed neurological damage in one panther and one bobcat this month.

Trail camera footage captured eight endangered panthers that were mostly kittens and an adult bobcat displaying the mysterious condition.

Videos of affected cats were from Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties. At least one panther was photographed in Charlotte County, which could also have been affected, according to FWC.

“While the number of animals exhibiting these symptoms is relatively few, we are increasing monitoring efforts to determine the full scope of the issue,” said Gil McRae, director of the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, in a news release. “Numerous diseases and possible causes have been ruled out; a definitive cause has not yet been determined. We’re working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and a wide array of experts from around the world to determine what is causing this condition.”

The FWC is testing for various potential toxins, including neurotoxic rodenticide, which is rat pesticide, as well as infectious diseases and nutritional deficiencies.

Wildlife officials said the public can help by submitting trail camera footage or other videos that shows animals appearing to have a problem with their rear legs.

Files less than 10MB can be uploaded to FWC’s panther sighting webpage at MyFWC.com/PantherSightings. If you have larger files, contact the FWC at Panther.Sightings@MyFWC.com.

