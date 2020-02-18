Garden Club members 'give from the heart'

Members of the Port Charlotte Garden Club wear red to commemorate their pull tab donations.

Port Charlotte Garden Club members gathered to “Give from the Heart” with their annual pull tab donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Florida.

The tabs have been collected for the past year, then organized and placed in the decorated boxes for the contribution by Lorraine Mazza, chairperson.

This event has been an ongoing project by the club since 2005 and traditionally is highlighted in the month of February with the members wearing red on the day of the donation.

It is an outreach effort to assist with the daily operations of the lodging for family members of sick, hospitalized children at Children's Hospital in Fort Myers. Being pure aluminum, the revenue from tabs is calculated by weight according to the current price per pound.

The garden club holds the distinction of being the oldest service organization still in existence in Port Charlotte. It has provided a multitude of service projects to the community since its beginnings in 1957.

Meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Additional information can be obtained via Connie Ferris, president 941-661-2098

