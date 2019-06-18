Statewide gas prices are a dime less than what they were last week, bringing Florida back to February prices, according to gas price data.
Who has the cheapest gas locally?
- Port Charlotte gas stations averaged $2.351 a gallon (15.3 cents less than last week)
- North Port gas stations averaged $2.358 a gallon (12.3 cents less than last week)
- Punta Gorda gas stations averaged $2.360 a gallon (14.1 cents less than last week)
- Englewood gas stations averaged $2.394 a gallon (6.5 cents less than last week)
- Venice gas stations averaged $2.395 a gallon (13.9 cents less than last week)
- Arcadia gas stations averaged $2.400 a gallon (10.8 cents less than last week)
Why are prices staying low?
Fuel supply levels are strong right now, with U.S oil production remaining near record highs, according to Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
"Falling gas prices accelerated last week, after another week of strong crude oil and gasoline supply figures," Jenkins said.
Oil prices are also getting lower, with WTI crude oil settling at $52.51 per barrel Friday — nearly $1.50 per barrel less than a week ago.
What should we expect?
Prices should remain low throughout the summer, according to Jenkins, with a few periods of rising prices.
"Generally speaking, gas prices traditionally seesaw in the summer, then follow more of a downward trend in the fall-winter," Jenkins said.
Prices decline in the fall and wintertime due to the summer travel season being over. "People aren't driving as much and gasoline demand declines," Jenkins added.
Prices could rise, however, if there is an unexpected refinery outage, interruption in the deliver chain of supply or shifts in oil prices due to a hurricane or international conflict.
