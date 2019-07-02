By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
Though regional gas stations increased their prices 14 cents on average per gallon last week, prices aren’t done rising.
The American Automobile Association predicts Florida gas prices will inch even higher this week as 2.3 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the Fourth of July.
What are our local prices like?
As of Tuesday, the average local gas station prices per gallon are:
Arcadia: $2.603 (up 12.4 cents since last week)
Englewood: $2.574 (up 10.9 cents since last week)
North Port: $2.622 (up 12.7 cents since last week)
Port Charlotte: $2.681 (up 17.3 cents since last week)
Punta Gorda: $2.685 (up 16.6 cents since last week)
Venice: $2.712 (up 18.8 cents since last week)
This is according to AAA Fuel Price Finder data recorded Tuesday and June 26.
Why are prices escalating?
The latest report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed strong demand and a large dip in oil and gas inventories. This was primarily in crude oil imports, which decreased by 812,000 barrels per day the week before June 21.
“Unfortunately, tensions between the U.S. and Iran led to higher oil prices, which resulted in more expensive gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, an AAA spokesperson. “Regardless, holiday travelers should find pump prices that are well below what they paid last year.”
Gas still isn’t as high as it was last year.
As of Tuesday, statewide prices averaged at $2.610 per gallon, 13 cents more than the state’s average last Tuesday.
“The recent jump at the pump should not deter Floridians from hitting the road for Independence Day,” said Mark Jenkins, an AAA spokesperson. “AAA still expects the most traveled Independence Day on record, and low gas prices is one of the reasons why.”
Even though these prices may seem high, the statewide average price per gallon for July 2, 2018 was $2.723, or 11 cents more than it is this year.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
