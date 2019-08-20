By LIZ HARDAWAY
The state hit a new summertime low Monday, and then dropped some more.
The original summertime low for retail gas prices was set back in late June at $2.426 a gallon statewide.
Gas hit its lowest point this summer Tuesday at $2.410 statewide. The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Charlotte County, averaged out even lower at $2.323 a gallon, the lowest average gas prices in the state.
“Florida drivers continue to benefit from oil prices that remain lower than last year,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. On average, Florida drivers paid almost 20 cents per gallon less than last summer.
There isn’t any upward pressure in the market right now, “but that could always change,” Jenkins said.
Though Charlotte County resident Tom Wallon is happy about the lower prices, “it should have been under $2.30 all summer.”
“Big Oil manipulates prices constantly, using poor reasons,” Wallon continued. “They’ve conditioned us to expect dramatic price increases overnight because of events that wouldn’t effect the gas presently in their tanks for months. How can the gasoline in the tank at the gas station jump 15 cents overnight for any reason except greed?”
Driving season is coming to an end soon, and refineries will switch from their summer to cheaper to produce winter blend gasoline in September.
“Fortunately, the highest gas prices of the year are likely far behind us,” Jenkins continued. “As long as economic and global demand concerns continue, it’s unlikely drivers will see a significant jump at the pump anytime soon.”
