Optimism over the new stimulus package and COVID-19 vaccines drove up crude prices, which increased prices at the pumps.
AAA said that Florida gas prices increased 6 cents last week; the state average for a gallon of regular unleaded reached $2.20 on Friday. That is 1 cent more than the highs set in October, and $2.20 is the highest state average since March, according to AAA.
"Oil prices returned to pre-pandemic levels last week, so it should come as no surprise that gas prices followed suit," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. "Fuel prices have been pressured higher by optimism surrounding a new stimulus package and COVID-19 vaccine news," he said, adding that these are "two big pieces in the puzzle for long-term improvement in fuel demand, which has been heavily hampered by the pandemic."
Crude oil prices increased more than 5% last week. A barrel of U.S. crude oil (WTI) settled at $49.10 on Friday. That is $2.53 per barrel more than the week before and the highest daily settlement since February, according to AAA.
Florida's state average of $2.20 represents 45 cents less than what drivers paid on Christmas day in 2019, and it is 1 cent lower than the average price seen two years ago. AAA said that if the state average remains below $2.21 on Christmas day, it would be the lowest for the holiday in four years.
Despite the multi-year lows expected for the year-end holidays, the decision to travel this year is more likely to be about health concerns related to the pandemic, than what price drivers will pay at the pumps. Even still, AAA anticipates 4.5 million Floridians will travel for the year-end holidays. The majority of them (4.3 million) are expected to take a road trip.
This year is a far cry from a year ago, when AAA reported that more Americans than ever — 115.6 million — were expected to travel over the Christmas holiday, with 104 million driving to their destinations.
