Florida drivers last week saw prices at the pump jump 12 cents — the most expensive since 2014, according to AAA.
But there's some good news: "Pump prices appear to have settled after their jump last week and are even beginning to ease — very slightly — in some areas," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
Jenkins said global demand is rebounding, which is "outpacing production and supply levels," driving gasoline prices at the pumps.
Florida drivers are now paying the most expensive prices at the pump since November 2014, according to AAA.
The state average of $2.97 per gallon is 12 cents more than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago, and 44 cents more than at this time in 2019.
Pump prices are now averaging 6 cents more than the previous 2021 high set back in March, and 5 cents more than the highest price in 2018.
"It now costs $2 more to fill an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank than it did a week ago," Jenkins said.
The Punta Gorda metro market as of Monday still had the least expensive gasoline, at $2.93 per gallon for regular unleaded.
The Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice metro region averaged $2.949 for regular unleaded.
DeSoto County's average price was $2.975 per gallon.
Gasbuddy.com reported several gas stations on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda selling regular unleaded for $2.92 per gallon.
In Port Charlotte Monday morning, Sam's Club was selling regular unleaded for $2.80, but other stations were higher, ranging from $2.84 to $2.90.
North Port saw regular unleaded going for $2.92 to $2.95 per gallon.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts crude oil production will rise, which will drive down prices.
"In the coming months, we expect global oil production to catch up with the increases we've seen in demand in 2021," said EIA Acting Administrator Stephen Nalley.
"U.S. and global oil producers are increasing their production, which should help moderate oil prices that have increased significantly as global economic concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to ease."
What this means for the summer of 2021
The EIA has issued a report forecasting the following:
• The EIA expects U.S. regular retail gasoline prices to average $2.92 per gallon (nationwide) for the summer driving season, which runs April through September. The monthly average gasoline prices this summer are expected to peak in June, then decline 25 cents by September.
• U.S. gasoline consumption is forecast to average 9.1 million barrels per day this summer, which is 1.3 million more than last summer, but still more than 0.4 million less than than in the summer of 2019.
• Higher prices and more gasoline consumption would result in the average U.S. household spending about $570 (38%) more on motor fuel in 2021 compared with 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.