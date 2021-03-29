Florida gasoline prices were decreasing Monday ahead of news the large shipping vessel Ever Given had finally been freed after running aground in the Suez Canal last Tuesday, backing up hundreds of vessels.
Making his statement before the Suez Canal was no longer blocked, Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, reported Florida gas prices were showing signs of weakness for the first time this year.
"The blockage in the Suez Canal appears to be the only thing keeping upward pressure on prices at the moment," he previously said.
When contacted later by The Daily Sun, he said, "Gas prices should gradually get lower this week. The ship's removal is a good sign." He added that some reports reveal it could take three to five days for congestion to clear that area.
The ship, one of the world's largest, blocked some 300 ships, some of which carried crude oil, from traversing through the canal. MarketWatch reported it could take days or weeks before traffic returns to normal.
Before the news broke, gasoline prices were down 20 cents from two weeks ago, Jenkins said.
Gasoline regular prices were falling Monday shortly before 1 p.m. According to GasBuddy, Sam's Club had the lowest prices in the Port Charlotte area, selling regular unleaded for $2.63. At Racetrac on El Jobean Road, regular was $2.68 as was Murphy's Express at Murdock Circle.
On Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda, WaWa and Murphy were selling regular unleaded for $2.71 per gallon, while Pilot and Shell were showing similar prices. Usually all four stations on Jones Loop have the same prices.
The state average dropped 2 cents last week amid strengthening domestic gasoline supplies and global fuel oil demand concerns.
In AAA's latest report, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Florida, was $2.88 per gallon — the lowest price in 10 days. But this was before news came out the Suez Canal had been cleared.
Once again, the Punta Gorda metro market on Monday had the least expensive gasoline prices in the state. But prices were calculated prior to the news. Early Monday, Punta Gorda's market averaged $2.788 for regular unleaded.
Charlotte County had the lowest average price for regular unleaded, at $2.788, followed by DeSoto County at $2.852, and Sarasota County at $2.865. Lee County average price for regular was $2.857.
Crude oil prices — the primary driver of pump prices — pinballed up and down last week. U.S.WTI oil prices traded on the NYMEX fell 6% last Tuesday, because sellers worried that rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe would lead to lockdowns.
Market jitters, which cause crude oil futures to either trade higher or lower, impact what drivers pay at the pump.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.