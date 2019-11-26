PUNTA GORDA — Local gas prices increased by six cents Monday night, bringing the area average to $2.383 per gallon Tuesday.
Meanwhile, statewide prices grew by 5 cents per gallon for regular gasoline, according to the American Automobile Association, or AAA.
AAA anticipated statewide pump prices rising between 5 and 10 cents due to increases in the price of wholesale gasoline, according to their Sunday report.
"Last week, wholesale gasoline prices rose last week alongside crude oil, in response to reports that Russia would cooperate with OPEC's efforts to balance global crude supply and demand," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
Crude oil futures closed at $58.01 per gallon Monday afternoon, 24 cents more than Friday afternoon's closing price, and 90 cents more than the closing price Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to CME Group.
As of Tuesday, Punta Gorda had the fifth-lowest gas prices in the state. The lowest were recorded in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area at $2.364 per gallon.
The most expensive gas prices were recorded in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area at $2.526 per gallon.
How does this affect Turkey Day?
Nearly 2.9 million Floridians are traveling this holiday, with a majority of those travelers driving to their destinations, according to AAA estimates. Wednesday afternoon is forecast to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much as four times longer than normal.
Meanwhile, statewide gas prices are predicted to stay around $2.45 per gallon, which was the statewide price per gallon last Thanksgiving.
"Florida pump prices on Thanksgiving Day are looking to average about the same price as last year," Jenkins said,
Last Thanksgiving, Punta Gorda pump prices averaged $2.317 per gallon, while the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice are averaged $2.362 per gallon. The national price was $2.586 per gallon.
