Local gas prices rose over 6 cents since Monday, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported.
“The new year has breathed new life back into the oil market,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
Crude prices are back above $50 a barrel, when they were previously $43 before the end of the year. This raises the cost of producing gasoline, so motorists should anticipate adjustments up to another 10 cents, Jenkins said, “but nothing more has changed in the market to dictate anything further, yet.
“Crude prices have slowly climbed since the beginning of the year, but remain well below the highs seen in 2018,” he said.
At one point, a barrel of crude oil was a whopping $75.
“The biggest increases came last week, after Saudi leaders pledged to do whatever it takes to re-balance the market,” Jenkins said.
The cheapest areas for gas in the state are in Jacksonville ($2.075), the Villages ($2.078) and the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area ($2.085), according to AAA’s average daily fuel report.
The most expensive areas to fill up a tank in Florida are at Panama City ($2.432), the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area ($2.341) and Miami ($2.308).
