By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
As the seesaw of gas prices swung upwards last week, it’s now coming back down.
Statewide gas prices averaged $2.67 per gallon Tuesday, 2.6 cents less than last week.
Though this doesn’t seem like much of a change, statewide prices rose 7 cents throughout last week.
Local prices have dipped even further this week. The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area (MSA), which includes all of Charlotte County, dropped 5 cents a gallon since last week.
What are our local prices like?
As of Tuesday, the average local gas station prices per gallon are:
Arcadia: $2.667 (down 3 cents since last week)
Englewood: $2.564 (down 11.3 cents since last week)
North Port: $2.612 (down 7.7 cents since last week)
Port Charlotte: $2.597 (down 9 cents since last week)
Punta Gorda: $2.676 (down 12.7 cents since last week)
Venice: $2.615 (down 6.9 cents since last week)
This is according to AAA Fuel Price Finder data recorded Tuesday and July 16.
What happened?
Gas prices rose roughly 7 cents last week, a delayed response to Tropical Storm Barry. This caused a short-lived surge in crude and gasoline futures the week before, according to Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
“That upward pressure quickly evaporated early last week,” Jenkins said, “upon learning that Barry did little to no damage to Gulf Coast refineries.”
Now gasoline futures are dropping, along with crude, due to concerns for a surplus of fuel.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) also cited a weakened gasoline demand, higher gas stocks and a smaller than expected drop in oil supplies.
On Friday, the price of crude settled at $55.63 per barrel — almost $5 less than last week.
What to expect?
“After quickly rising last week, Florida gas prices are already on their way back down,” Jenkins said.
AAA expects prices to fall, on average, a penny a day at the pump.
The state average should fall to $2.55 per gallon within the next two weeks, unless gasoline futures change course.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.