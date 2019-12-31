To start out 2020, gas prices are rising.
Florida drivers are now paying an average of $2.46 a gallon, which is 30 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid this time last year.
“Gas prices could be dragged even higher this week,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
The state average could soon exceed $2.50 a gallon, Jenkins said, based on the current level of wholesale gasoline and increasing crude prices. The fuel market is also remaining bullish over optimism of a possible U.S.-China trade agreement, he said.
“These factors have gas prices going opposite of their usual downturn this time of year,” Jenkins said. “Even still, gas prices are hovering within the same range they’ve been in since August.”
How do we fare?
The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area, which contains all of Charlotte County, had the fifth-cheapest gas price average Tuesday afternoon at $2.418 a gallon. The Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice area was not far behind with the sixth-cheapest gas in the state at an average of $2.426 a gallon.
The most expensive gas in the state is found in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area at $2.581 a gallon, followed by Gainesville ($2.530) and Miami ($2.514).
What will the rest of the year look like?
Jenkins predicts 2020 will follow similar trends we saw in 2019.
The first quarter will average around $2.50, and the spring will bring price hikes of 20 to 30 cents as refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and switch to summer gasoline. From July to September, prices will steadily decline, and then more rapidly through the end of the year.
“Based on current projections, Florida’s state average could finish 2020 in the $2.30 price range,” Jenkins said.
