By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
With a surplus of global fuel supply, gas prices continue to decrease.
What are our local prices like?
As of Tuesday, the average local gas station prices per gallon are:
Arcadia: $2.562 (down 11.7 cents since last week)
Englewood: $2.472 (down 7.6 cents since last week)
North Port: $2.506 (down 10.7 cents since last week)
Port Charlotte: $2.480 (down 14.1 cents since last week)
Punta Gorda: $2.462 (down 11.4 cents since last week)
Venice: $2.503 (down 11.3 cents since last week)
This is according to AAA Fuel Price Finder data recorded Tuesday and July 23.
The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Charlotte County, ranked as the second cheapest gas in the state Tuesday at $2.497 per gallon.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area ranked first at $2.488 per gallon, and the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice area ranked third at $2.511 per gallon Tuesday.
What happened?
Statewide gas prices fell to $2.561 Tuesday, almost 9 cents on average since last week, according to American Automobile Association (AAA) fuel data.
Meanwhile, national gas prices only fell 3 cents on average.
“Florida drivers are benefiting from low oil prices, which held pretty steady last week, thanks to ongoing market sentiment that global oil supply is stronger than demand,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA. “The state average should continue trickling lower this week, as it makes a likely push below $2.55 per gallon before Friday.”
Prices at the pump keep trickling down because of the price of crude oil and oil futures dropping.
Due to a strong global oil supply, the price of crude dropped a few cents — from $56.63 per barrel Friday, July 19, to $56.20 per barrel last Friday.
