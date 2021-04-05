Gasoline prices continue to drift lower due to ample supply and falling crude oil prices.
AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said the average Florida price for a gallon of gas dropped 3 cents last week, for a total drop of 6 cents in the past two weeks.
The Punta Gorda metro market continued to be the least expensive market in the state. After midnight on Monday, the average price was $2.76 for regular unleaded. But then things began to fall as the day wore on.
Shortly before 11 a.m., prices slipped and stations along Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda showed prices ranging from $2.58 to $2.67 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to GasBuddy (gasbuddy.com).
As the day wore on, some stations were lowering prices further. At the Pilot gas station on Jones Loop Road, the price for regular unleaded shortly after 3:30 p.m. was $2.59, and other stations along the road were following suit.
Denise Daugherty, of Port Charlotte, said she was "very pleased" with the current price, while Gabriel Paula, who works in Port Charlotte and lives in Sarasota County, said it was the "lowest price I've seen."
Jenkins pointed out, "Gas prices are much higher than they were last year, but that's no surprise," he added. "Crude oil prices plunged during this time in April 2020, and pump prices followed. Globally, people weren't traveling (flying) or driving as much.
"The price of gasoline slipped below $2 a gallon in April 2020, as we entered the early stages of the pandemic. Businesses were closed and people were encouraged to stay home. Fewer drivers meant less demand for gasoline and an oversupply of unused fuel," said Jenkins.
The Energy Information Administration, which supplies official energy statistics from the U.S. Government, showed gasoline demand dropped nearly 50% from March to April 2020, said Jenkins, adding, "That left those in the industry with nothing to do but cut production and lower prices."
Jenkins attributed the current price declines to ample production now that refineries have mostly recovered from power outages in mid-February, and to shrinking demand due to the widening lockdowns in Europe.
Another factor affecting prices downstream now, is falling crude oil prices.
"Since retail prices have not yet fully adjusted to oil and gasoline futures price drops, drivers should see pump prices slip even lower this week," Jenkins said in statement issued by AAA Monday.
