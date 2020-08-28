The Charlotte County Ministerial Association invited the community to gather and pray for schools, teachers, staff, families and students Friday outside the School Board building in Port Charlotte.
Organized by the Rev. Denvil Farley, of Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, and the Rev. Louis Anderson, of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Arcadia, attendees included School Board members, spouses of teachers, law enforcement officers and residents.
Pastors and chaplains from several churches in the area spoke in prayer at the event.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio, who expressed appreciation for their prayers, said the district is doing everything it can to keep students and staff as safe as possible upon returning to classrooms Monday.
