By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — An alligator slipped into Warm Mineral Springs Monday afternoon and shut down the park to the public for the rest of the day.
Workers at the facility spotted the “medium-sized” gator resting in the shallow waters near the outflow. That area is just beyond the admission building for the Warm Mineral Springs.
The facility was ordered evacuated and a trapper for the Department of Environmental Protection was called to remove the gator to a more suitable environment.
The Springs reopened to the public Tuesday morning.
On social media, North Port Parks and Recreation said it monitors the site 24/7 for any problematic wildlife.
