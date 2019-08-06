By TOM HARMENING

NORTH PORT — An alligator slipped into Warm Mineral Springs Monday afternoon and shut down the park to the public for the rest of the day.

Workers at the facility spotted the “medium-sized” gator resting in the shallow waters near the outflow. That area is just beyond the admission building for the Warm Mineral Springs.

The facility was ordered evacuated and a trapper for the Department of Environmental Protection was called to remove the gator to a more suitable environment.

The Springs reopened to the public Tuesday morning.

On social media, North Port Parks and Recreation said it monitors the site 24/7 for any problematic wildlife.

