Things you might not know about Port Charlotte’s iconic Gatorz Bar and Grill:
• Its canalside cottage once housed a fancy French restaurant, Chantelle’s.
• Another local restaurant dynasty started there, when Sam Dubbaneh (of today’s Soup Jungle Café) and his brother Wael (of Wally’s Southern Style BBQ) opened Mary’s, a chicken drive-thru named after their sister.
• At one point when eight of Gatorz’ 14 bartenders were pregnant, co-owner Tim “The Toolman” Spieldenner widened the bar area for them so they could still fit.
• According to Cheney Brothers, Gatorz sells more wings than any other restaurant in the eastern United States. On Super Bowl Sunday alone, 15,000 of them go down.
Though it’s a quarter-century younger, Downtown Gatorz in Punta Gorda is not a spinoff. Owner Doug Harris opened it before buying Gatorz.
It’s a wonder that Gatorz bartender Kathy Sanders doesn’t end her last name with a Z.
Sanders has worked at the bar known for its Z-riddled menu for nearly two-thirds of its life and half of her own. She has reported to all of its owners—the Spieldenner brothers Mark, Patrick and Tim, and their parents, Eddie and Miss Margaret; Frank Carnelli; and Doug Harris.
As Harris put it, “I’m just the owner. Kathy’s been there for 20 years.”
After Mary’s chicken place closed, the Spieldenners won a lottery liquor license and, voilà, there was Gatorz, giant green reptile and all.
Ever since then, the eatery’s jumbo wings have been voted No. 1 for 15 years or more in the Charlotte Sun Readers’ Choice awards. They’re cooked to order and served breaded, naked or boneless, with a choice of 10 homemade sauces. Tim’s Favorite sauce was Tim Spieldenner’s personal blend of fiery 911 and sweet teriyaki.
Folks can still get 50-cent wings all day Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Add celery and blue cheese dressing for 99 cents.
“And we still get slammed,” said Sanders.
Gatorz has always been known as a wings-and-blues kind of place, from the day of 10-cent-wing Tuesdays and top-notch entertainers like Tim Briggs, Damon Fowler and Tampa bluesman Lucky Peterson.
It’s still known for music seven days a week, with soloists like Shawn Brown and Skunky Ron during the day and bands including Storm Warning and Gas House Gorillas on the outside garden’s covered stage at night.
“Mark Spieldenner was heavy into the blues and played sax beautifully. He brought amazing talent in here,” recalled Sanders. “The Spieldenner brothers were so personable, they really made Gatorz.”
Tim Spieldenner, 41, was killed on March 13, 2002, when a pickup truck struck his motorcycle at U.S. 41 and Elkcam Boulevard. Hundreds of bikers rode in his funeral cortege.
Doug Harris first set foot in Gatorz later that year. He had no idea it would become such a big part of his future.
Harris had grown up in Punta Gorda Isles, graduated Charlotte High, earned a business degree and MBA at the University of South Florida, and began a brokerage career.
Meanwhile, his parents were on a roll with their own bar, Good Times Lounge, at the corner of Aqui Esta and 41.
“That was the busiest bar in Punta Gorda, right up until 2 a.m. every night except Sunday,” Harris remembered. “Even Ron Evans came in from Harpoon Harry’s to watch the bands.”
Family being family, he put his career on hold to help there, bartending and working the back of the house until Hurricane Charley destroyed the place.
When his dad died in 2012, he once again set brokerage aside to help his mom, before building out Downtown Gatorz Bar & Grill, five years ago, next to John Ski’s House of Breakfast.
“Many restaurants had been there, and none of them made it. The place was cursed, they all said, and I wasn’t going to survive summertime.
“But I don’t believe in curses. I believe in marketing and doing things right. That we’re having Downtown’s anniversary five years later tells you how well we did.”
In the unforgiving restaurant biz, it means something when you last a year, let alone survive five of them. You achieve local-legend status when, like Gatorz, you hit 30.
“The entire first year I was running Downtown Gatorz, the new owner of Port Charlotte Gatorz, Frank Carnelli, kept threatening to sue me for using the name. Of course I’d had my attorney check it out.
“Now I own his restaurant.”
Carnelli would lose Gatorz to its mortgage holder in September 2014 and, after a bidding war, Harris reopened it in time for New Year’s Day 2015.
“I’d heard the place was in desperately bad shape, which it was,” he said. “The girls and I spent two months ripping the place apart, cleaning, putting in all-new flooring, ceiling, bar, kitchen. I tented its buildings for 10 days straight.”
Today you can’t find a single living thing in there besides people and the occasional service animal.
Harris, clearly a neat freak, crowed, “Both of my places are spotless. Spotless!”
“He fixed us,” Sanders agreed.
