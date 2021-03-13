Progress is coming to Charlotte County.
That’s the message that a team of Gen-Zers are sending as they prepare local campaigns.
There are 11 offices up for re-election in Charlotte County next year, and progressive Zoomer candidates will be running a bid for all of them.
The project is dubbed “Operation Rose Petal.”
It’s spearheaded by Patrick Abel, the 19-year-old Charlotte High School graduate who ran for Charlotte County Soil and Water Conservation Board last year. He ultimately lost in a close race against Wendy White, but his campaign drew attention.
“We gained 40,000 votes in Charlotte County, which is an unprecedented move for a progressive candidate,” Abel said. “Our campaign successfully altered the status quo in Charlotte County. Victory at the polls is no longer a possibility, but a probability.”
Operation Rose Petal is a comprehensive plan for progress in Charlotte County, Abel said.
The 11 candidates, all progressives, will be running as Democrats.
“I don’t want last year’s campaign to be an asterisk; I want it to be the catalyst for a movement of young people,” Abel said. “Of course, Charlotte County is a very conservative place to live. It’s a Republican dominated county. But if we focus on registering voters and rallying support from our voter base, in a low turnout election, we can absolutely dominate the polls.”
The open seats that Operation Rose Petal plans to run candidates for are two Charlotte County Commission seats, two Charlotte County School Board member seats, three Punta Gorda City Council seats and four Soil and Water Conservationist Representative seats.
The head of the Charlotte County Republican Party, Gene Murtha, said he’s not too worried about Operation Rose Petal.
“They’re kids, they don’t know anything — other than coming out of an education that’s certainly slanted to the left,” Murtha said. “They really don’t have too much going for them. We’ll see. This is America, they can do what they want.”
In his campaign last year, Abel ran with no funding. Despite that, the race was incredibly close. This time around, he and his colleagues plan to fundraise.
Abel’s campaign for Charlotte County Soil and Water Conservation Board was largely based on environmentalism, and that’s a cause that he is continuing to fight for in the coming elections.
“Charlotte County is a beautiful place to live. We have a wide variety of flora and fauna. But our local leaders aren’t taking enough action to really preserve our environment,” Abel said. “They’re putting big business in front of our conservational needs. We want to keep Charlotte County beautiful.”
Another central part of the campaign is to fight for the rights and representation of historically overlooked groups including people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.
“If we can really bring attention to these groups who make Charlotte County a beautiful place to live, a diverse place to live, we might not only win elections, but we’ll send a powerful message to the rest of this country that we care,” Abel said. “We’re really focusing on bringing attention to the everyday racism, everyday sexism, everyday homophobia in our schools, in our government buildings and businesses.”
One of the candidates who will be vying for office next year is Hannah Hunt, a 19-year-old Charlotte High School graduate who spends her time mentoring teenagers. She plans to run for School Board.
“We need representation for our generation and our people to stand up for ourselves,” Hunt said. “We need to defend the students who are having to go through (bullying) and schools that say they are anti-bullying but nothing is done.”
As for Abel, he hasn’t made any official announcements about a campaign in 2022. But he says he is eyeing the County Commission. He would run for District 4 — the seat currently held by Stephen R. Deutsch.
Abel said he believes that county commissioners should be more involved in the community.
“I can read their bio on charlottevotes.com all day long,” he said. “But I don’t know Stephen Deutsch. I don’t know Christopher Constance. I don’t know Joe Tiseo. I don’t know these people.”
And most Charlotte County residents don’t, he said. That’s the problem.
“Give progress a chance. Vote against party lines. And look at the issues,” Abel said. “We’re not just complaining. We have solutions to these issues facing everyday voters in Charlotte County.”
