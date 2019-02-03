Five generations of one family got together Jan. 27 at Solaris HealthCare in Charlotte Harbor. From left: Christy Dawn Marecki, 41, North Port sits beside Jacqueline Joyce Morgan, 87, of Port Charlotte (middle). To the right is Belinda Joyce Sheppard, 67, of Port Charlotte. In the back is Destiny Dawn Williams, 21, of North Port. And the baby is Randy Grayson Perez, age 2 weeks, of North Port.