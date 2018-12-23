A local great grandfather and great great grandmother celebrate five generations of their family. Great Great Grandmother Billee-marie Cote’, 87, of Punta Gorda (at left); Great Grandfather Jamie Cote’, 65, of Port Charlotte (at right); Grandmother Nicole Gilliam, 41, of Racine, Wisc. (top middle); Mother Meghan Nicole Gilliam, 20, of Racine, Wisc.; Son Adonis Victor Gilliam, born Dec. 3, of Racine, Wisc.