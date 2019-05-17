Here are some of the terms most commonly used by the National Weather Service when referring to tropical storms and hurricanes:
Tropical disturbance: A moving area of thunderstorms in the tropics with a poorly organized rotary circulation.
Tropical depression: An area of low pressure, organized rotary circulation of clouds and winds up to 38 mph.
Tropical storm: Well organized counterclockwise circulation of clouds and winds from 39-73 mph. The storm is assigned a name.
Tropical storm watch: The possibility of winds between 39-73 mph affecting the area within 48 hours.
Tropical storm warning: The likelihood of winds from 39-73 mph affecting the area within 24 hours.
Hurricane: When a tropical storm reaches winds of 74 mph or more it is classified a hurricane.
Hurricane watch: A hurricane may threaten your area within 48 hours.
Hurricane warning: A hurricane is expected to strike your area within 24 hours or less.
