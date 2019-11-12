Staff Report
The Charlotte Community Foundation partnered with HARBOR STYLE Magazine, an Adams Publishing Group publication, for the 2019-2020 Charity Register.
For the first time, the foundation and the magazine produced this registry together. It snapshots over 200 non-profit organizations for the community.
“This is very exciting for CCF to have been a part of, and for the local community to have access to many different organizations. This publication speaks true to the core of our work by ‘Connecting People Who Care with Causes that Matter,’” said Ashley Maher, executive director of the foundation.
You can find your copy of the 2019-2020 Charity Register inside the November 2019 issue of HARBOR STYLE Magazine, or by stopping at the Charlotte Community Foundation office, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
Adams Publishing Group is the parent company of Sun Coast Media Group, which also publishes Sun Newspapers.
