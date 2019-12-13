Photos with Santa

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited the Murdock office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust Dec. 6., where 9-year-old Trent Lutz of Port Charlotte reviews his Christmas list with Santa and Mrs. Claus. They’ll also visit the bank’s Peachland office, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, on Dec 20. Children and families are invited to come in for free photos from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests are welcome to take their own photos or to have a bank staff member photograph their children or family. No appointment is necessary. Treats will be provided for the kids.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
