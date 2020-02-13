PUNTA GORDA — A “Welcome Home Vietnam Vets 2020” Press and Sponsor Party was held Feb. 12 at Laishley Crab House.
At the event, details were shared for the "Welcome Home Vietnam Vets 2020" celebration that is scheduled to be held on March 27 and March 28 at Laishley Park.
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Inc is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity. Its mission is to "Honor, Remember & Thank all of the men, women and their families who served during the Vietnam War".
