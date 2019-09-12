The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte will hold its first meeting of the season today. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and the general meeting begins at 11:30 a.m.
The GFWC (General Federation of Woman’s Clubs) is an international organization, focused on giving back to the communities in which they are founded as well as to state and national initiatives of the larger organization.
Membership is not exclusive to residents of Port Charlotte and new members are always welcome. Call president Joyce Powell for information, 202-553-2665.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75.00 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don't have a team, you can be paired up.
If you don't gold, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3 for information.
Multiple park bathrooms closing soon for renovations
Restroom renovations will begin at multiple Charlotte County parks starting Sept. 17. Restroom buildings will be closed during renovations. Portable toilets will be provided for public use. These parks will be undergoing renovation
• J.M. Berlin/Rotary skate park, 6941 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
• Carmalita Park softball fields, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda
• Franz Ross Park football field, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Spring Lake Park, 3520 Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte
• William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte
• Deep Creek Park, 25555 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda
• Englewood East Park,11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood
• Port Charlotte Beach Park pavilion/playground, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte
For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The Floridians monthly meeting
The Floridians will hold its September meeting Sept. 17, beginning with coffee at 9:30 am, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Dr., Port Charlotte.
Tera Sylvester, County Director of the Charlotte County Special Olympics, will be the guest speaker.
The Floridians is a civic-minded social organization that meets monthly, September through May.
Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The club also raises money to donate to local charities. For more information call 941-255-6995, visit the club’s website at thefloridians.club, or visit the club's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
Women in business conference
SCORE Port Charlotte along with the City of North Port, Achieva Credit Union and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, announce the Women in Business: Challenges and Opportunities Conference in North Port.
The event is Sept. 24, from 8 a.m., to 2:30 p.m. on the Suncoast Technical College Campus, located at 4445 Career Lane, Exit 179 of I-75, in North Port.
Speakers will include Allison Imre, Owner/President of Grapevine Communications, Dr. Sandra Kauanui, Director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship at Florida Golf Coast University, Kim Quigley, Caroline McCarron, and Linda Coble, Market Leaders for BB&T Bank and Althea Harris, Assistant District Director for Marketing and Outreach for the Miami office of the Small Business Administration.
Topics addressed will include the challenges and opportunities of a women owned business, changes that have been seen in women entrepreneurs, growing your business through financial knowledge and government contracts for women owned businesses. Emcee for the event will be Linda Carson from ABC 7 TV.
The registration cost of $25 includes continental breakfast, lunch (choice of turkey, ham or veggie sub from Firehouse Subs), snacks, networking, tote bag with local business offers, information to help your business grow and a special gift.
Seating is limited. Register at northportareachamber.com.
If you wish to have your business information and/or an offer placed into the tote bags contact Ed Davis at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org. Cost is $25.00 per item. Deadline is Sept. 20.
If you wish to donate a Door Prize for the event contact Ed Davis at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
