PORT CHARLOTTE — A good gesture can go a long way.

And 10-year-old Lucia Paz, 9-year-old Olivia Planer and 8-year-old Gabriela Paz got to see exactly what their good gesture did on Feb. 14.

The three had a lemonade stand Sunday, Feb. 2 at the corner of Madrid Boulevard and Monaco Drive in Punta Gorda, raising $325 for the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League.

The money went toward the general medical fund, helping 4-week-old foster puppies get their medical needs taken care of to be adopted once they’re old enough.

“Your money helped them a lot and will get them to be big puppies,” said the puppies’ foster mom, Ashleigh Rankin.

The girls hope to have another lemonade stand soon.

