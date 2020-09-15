Girls who wish to stay active and healthy during the pandemic can register now to be a part of Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida.
Now in its seventh fall season, Girls on the Run is a national physical activity-based youth development program for third- through eighth-grade girls.
Traditional training will be available at area schools as well as virtual programming and Saturday camps.
Charlotte County School Board member Kim Amontree is the program coordinator for the local organization.
“This group helps to empower girls for a lifetime of healthy living,” Amontree said. “And we never turn anyone away. There are scholarships available for those who need help with the application fee.”
All participants will receive a program T-shirt, water bottle, 5K entry and 16 lessons.
“Our staff and coaches are ready to bring critical social-emotional programming to Southwest Florida girls at a time when they need it the most,” said Executive Director Christine McConnelee in a press release. “We have adapted based on the recommendations of local health officials and decisions of local governments and school districts. Our fluid model will work completely in-person, completely virtual or can seamlessly transition between the two as needed. Together, we will find a way to motivate girls to nurture their physical and emotional health, no matter the circumstances.”
“If schools and sites are in session, GOTR afterschool programming can be delivered as in the past, with enhanced safety measures including physical distancing modifications. Should a school or site close, the program will be easily transitioned to a virtual model, with lessons that mirror the in-person program. This fluid programming model ensures that participants will experience the social, emotional, and physical outcomes of the program while allowing local teams to adjust to changes in the school and community health guidelines throughout the season,” the press release stated.
Through more than 32 sites across Southwest Florida, Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida has served more than 5,200 girls since it was founded in 2013. For the 2020-2021 school year, Girls on the Run has adapted a variety of programs to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year due to the pandemic. Registration for the season is available at bit.ly/3mn4sbv.
The registration deadline is Friday.
For information about a scholarship, contact Christine McConnelee at christine.mcconnelee@girlsontherun.org or call 239-777-3720.
