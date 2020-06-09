Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida is offering a free Summer Spectacular series of weekly introductory troop meetings for girls and their families in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
The new four-week series features unique hands-on activities for girls in grades K-first, second-third, and fourth-fifth grades, which explore the many program options available in Girl Scouting. Activities vary by grade levels, and are centered around STEM, the environment, healthy living, the arts, good citizenship, and more.
The series will run June 16 through July 9, and registrants may choose between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. sessions. Each meeting will last about an hour with time for questions and answers about membership, volunteering and participation options. Parents may also register for one of three virtual “Open Houses” to be held June 4, June 10 and June 11 to receive more in-depth information about the program, including options for older girls and adult volunteer opportunities.
Kelly McGraw, Director of Member Experience for Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, said so far the online program has been extremely successful.
"Through our virtual programming, we have been able to maintain a sense of normal in the lives of girls during this unprecedented time," McGraw said. "Since March, we have run 37 virtual programs including a virtual sing-along and campfire, and 874 girls have participated.”
Program scholarships are available based on financial need.
To register for the free series or learn more about Girl Scouts, visit www.gsgcf.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
