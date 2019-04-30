Nine RVs lined up alongside the 13,000-square-foot facility on a 10-acre Taylor Road site. SUVs stood side by side on the grass nearby, their raised hatchbacks revealing the blue-rib bon-decked crates of AKC agility champions.
A few handlers walked their dogs outside on the lawn. Others trotted beside them on the inside course for the Sarasota Obedience Training Club AKC agility trials.
During the three-day trials, 885 dogs and owners were put through their paces over different-height jumps, in and out of weave poles, through tunnels and tires, and on and off teeter boards.
But the indoor training and event complex where they worked isn’t just for world-class border collies. Any breed, dachshund or Doberman, even pugs, papillons and Pomeranians, can benefit from what it has to offer and become agility competitors themselves.
Co-owners Kris Seiter, Chris Tucci, and Chris and Judi Villano have operated Bratty Paws Dog Plex in Punta Gorda since February 2018, hosting AKC agility trials, clinics and seminars, and classes for all levels.
Clients come from as far as Tampa and Naples, because this is the only such facility in Florida.
Elsewhere, outdoor training can be hampered by heat or washed out by rain. But this nearly 10,000-square-foot indoor ring is air-conditioned and covered with cushiony soccer turf that’s easy on dogs’ and handlers’ feet.
“We’re well known in the agility-training world and have friends with similar facilities around the country,” said Tucci. “Having a place like this had been a dream of ours for years. We met two other agility trainers after we moved to Florida, and we decided: We can do this. We all brought different strengths to the table.”
The arena and grounds are used mostly for agility work. That’s what Tucci and Seiter know best.
The couple met 10 years ago when Tucci and his border collie took Seiter’s agility class, after she’d been an agility instructor for more than 10 years. Tucci fell in love with both agility and Kris, and they’ve been involved in agility together ever since.
“It’s a passion for us,” said Seiter. “We’re both world medalists and canine performance specialists. But what I love about this sport is that it takes a dog that hasn’t had a job to do and gives it a purpose and a mental outlet. They become great dogs with wonderful life skills. And it keeps the owner young, too. Some of our students are in their 70s or 80s and come here to stay active.”
“In training dogs, there’s a process of trying to figure out how to get them to learn things,” said Tucci. “And in agility, you have to remember courses and handling, which keeps your own brain working. You’ve never seen the course before, so you walk it first by yourself, to figure out your plan, then run it with your dog. Your dog doesn’t know the course; you do. And you have to give that information to your dog.
“Lesson number one in agility training is for your dog to focus on you, then follow your movements around things like cones, before following directions and then solving problems on their own.
“When you start to do something fun together with your dog, it builds your relationship.”
Even after playing semipro ice hockey in the Northeast, Tucci said, “Hockey was a breeze compared to this. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Here, you’re training with a different species.”
As Seiter put it, “We don’t train the dog; we train the human. We have students who come here three or four times a day, because they love it.”
Tuesday to Friday they teach back-to-back classes in basic obedience, tricks, scent work and agility levels from beginner to international. Mondays and weekends are reserved for events and for seminars and clinics by world-class presenters, on topics as focused as weaves, specialty jumps, tunnel skills and distance handling.
They also offer canine fitness and stretch classes. The animals can even book the services of a dog chiropractor and a dog masseuse.
“The better conditioned they are, the less chance of injury,” said Tucci. “These dogs get better food, treatment and massages than we do!”
