Jean Wrightsman recently donated over a foot of her long, blond hair to help children who have suffered hair loss due to illness.
Wrightsman shared pictures of her hair before and after the cut, along with a neatly wrapped ponytail measuring about 15 inches. It will go to help a child through the nonprofit organization, Locks of Love, she said.
Wrightsman said she has donated a few times before as well.
“Donating my hair is a small thing, actually, but it is something,” said Wrightsman, a longtime Charlotte County resident, in an email. “All of us have received gifts from God. Our challenge is to find out what those gifts are, and to use them.”
Four years of growing culminated in the donation.
“Surprisingly, it is a unique psychological experience, one that has more impact than you might expect,” said Wrightsman. “There’s no changing your mind or turning back. For me, long hair is easier to deal with; but that may be because I have grown more accustomed to handling long hair.”
She said Punta Gorda beautician Jamie Lofsten handled her cut, and is pleased with the results.
If she were to donate again, Wrightsman said she would be in her 80s by the time it becomes long enough to give to Locks of Love.
“I think people tend to think ‘older’ people should not have long hair,” said Wrightsman. “Should I care about what some people think?”
According to Locks of Love, the nonprofit organization’s mission is to return “a sense of self, confidence and normalcy to children suffering from hair loss by utilizing donated ponytails to provide the highest quality hair prosthetics to financially disadvantaged children free of charge.”
Ten inches measured tip to tip is the minimum length that can be used in a hairpiece, according to the organization. For more information on Locks of Love visit locksoflove.org.
Update emergency contacts
October is Emergency Contact Information Month, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles urges residents to update their information.
According to a release from the department, the state has a secure system called ECI (Emergency Contact Information), which lets Floridians with a valid driver’s license or ID card designate up to two emergency contacts.
“The system may only be accessed by law enforcement and only in the event of an emergency,” the release states. “Floridians should keep their information updates in the ECI system, so law enforcement can notify contacts immediately.”
Children as young as 5 can be registered in the system as well.
For more information visit: services.flhsmv.gov/eci/.
Navy band giving free concert
The Commodores, the jazz band of the U.S. Navy Band, from Washington, D.C., is scheduled to present a free concert on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, according to a press release.
The concert is planned to start at 7 pm, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, according to the release.
The concert is sponsored by the Charlotte Harbor Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, and the Silver King Marching Band of Charlotte High School.
Tickets are available now, and can be picked up at the Box Office at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center on Carmalita Street in Punta Gorda. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets must be picked up in person and are limited to four tickets per person.
Benefit car wash today
The Charlotte County Clerk of Court office is holding a benefit car wash today during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, according to a press release.
The car wash is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank and Trust.
The event is to raise money for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E) Victim Services Center in Charlotte County, the release states.
About 20 employees from the clerk’s office are expected to participate. A minimum of $5 for each car is requested, and donations are appreciated.
For more information call: 941-833-3036.
