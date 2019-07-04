By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sabres, epees and foils seem as if they’re natural extensions of Jake and Bryce Thayer.
The fencing brothers continue to enjoy success in a sport, where they’ve cemented their place, being among the best in their age group, attracting attention nationwide because of their ability.
Jake recently finished his freshman year at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas, where the former Port Charlotte Pirate placed fourth overall in the NCAA Western Conference Championship’s Men’s Foil division.
“I was just shocked to be on the podium,” said Jake. “It was such a tight contest because everyone that qualified, except maybe one person, did really well the whole day. It was really such a close finish for all of us. We all had the same indicators, the same bouts, it just came down to a couple of touches. Fortunately, I was able to place on the podium.”
However, transitioning from his home in Charlotte Harbor to the collegiate ranks was a unique experience for the fencer who’s had more than 3,000 bouts.
Collegiate life wasn’t what Jake had expected.
“You get the typical story, you have fun, party and get school work done,” said Jake. “For me, it was a lot different because it was more of you go home and study, wake up, fencing, class and then more fencing.
“My coaches were serious about the situation. There was really no goofing around. We had fun when we could. It was staying focused on the goal this year, which was doing well at regionals and trying to qualify for the NCAA, a couple of kids got a little lazy. It didn’t work out to their advantage, but the people working throughout the year, they really showed the best results.”
There were a series of adjustments Jake had to make when making the transition to a large city like San Antonio, like getting to practice on time, being that the practice facility site wasn’t on campus, and he had to familiarize himself with the traffic patterns.
“If I wasn’t there (at the practice facility), I was in my dorm,” said Jake. “But most of the time, I was over at the facility practicing with my coach, or whoever was there, and there were a couple of other people who shared the same enthusiasm for the sport, which was really nice.”
(Part two will run in Friday’s paper)
