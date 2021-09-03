PORT CHARLOTTE — A GoFundMe account has been started for the family of a Punta Gorda mother who died in a crash on Monday.

Angela Harris, 37, was driving along U.S. 41 near Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte around 2 a.m. on Aug. 30 at the time of the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Devon Thomas Barber, of Bulverde, Texas, crashed into the rear of her vehicle — forcing it off the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are still in such shock and at any moment … we expect to wake up from this nightmare that should have never happened,” wrote Harris’ niece, Alexis Jones, on the GoFundMe post.

The fundraising effort began Thursday and has a stated goal of raising $100,000; more than $6,000 was raised by Friday morning.


Harris was a mother of three when she died: two sons, ages 16 and 6, and one daughter, 14.

Jones said in her posting that Harris had also cared for two of her uncle’s children over the past three years "from feeding to bathing to giving them medications and most importantly making them laugh."

Jones described her as one of the go-to members in their family.

“Even if she was struggling herself, she would always be there for anyone who needed her," Jones wrote.

Barber has been charged with DUI with death to human or unborn child, vehicular homicide of a person, and three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. He is due to appear for criminal arraignment at the Charlotte County Justice Center at 9 a.m. on Oct. 11.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Harris family’s GoFundMe can find go to www.gofundme.com and then search for Angela Harris.

