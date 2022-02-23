PORT CHARLOTTE — A group of nursing students has banded together to help the family of the 15-year-old boy who was killed Tuesday while riding his bike at Murdock Circle and U.S. 41, by starting a GoFundMe page.
Keoni Kau, a freshman at Port Charlotte High School student, was riding a bicycle about 5:30 a.m. and attempting to cross U.S. 41 at Murdock Circle when he entered the path of a sedan driven by a 23-year-old North Port resident.
The sedan struck Keoni, who was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP.
"I and some other friends go to nursing school with his mother," said Haleigh Hidy, spokesperson for the group that started the GoFundMe page, which can be found by searching "Fatal Car Accident - Port Charlotte."
"We've been together every day for the last two years," Hidy said, adding the fundraiser was created to help the family deal with related expenses and recent hardships.
Keoni's mother, Mistyblu Goodapple, is attending Jersey College at ShorePoint Health in Port Charlotte, to become a registered nurse.
Hidy said the family was still in shock over the loss of their son.
Keoni's death came on the heels of problems the family has faced since the holidays, including employment and illness issues, Hidy said.
"And then this happened," she said.
Aside from funeral expenses, the fundraiser aims to help the family, including two other children, with household needs.
"They have a mortgage and … they have other children to feed," Hidy said.
Hidy said it would be a while before Kau's mother would be able to return to normal activities, and his father is still out of work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.