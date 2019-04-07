Jerry Moore, or better known as the sprinkler man for DTRT Sprinklers, spent his Saturday 90-feet in the air, raising money for a drug-free neigh-borhood.
And Moore wasn’t alone.
Over the Edge for Prevention had over 22 people rappel the SunTrust Bank building in Port Charlotte to raise funds for Drug Free Charlotte County’s Kids Thrive! collaborative, which helps children born substance exposed in the community.
Moore raised over $5,000 for the cause.
“I believe in it,” he said. Moore had a family member who was addicted to drugs, and who was also pregnant. He was devastated to see the effects of this first-hand, but is also glad to see the cause being fought locally.
“This is right here in our town,” he said. “You get to see the benefits.”
Each person who rappelled raised at least $500 for the organization.
“The event will end today, but the cause continues,” said Stephanie Tromble of the Tromble Family Foundation, which partnered with Drug Free Charlotte County to put on the event. “If you’re moved by this, you should get involved.”
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell rappelled off the building as well, hoping to raise awareness to help people get treatment, but also for his office’s Drug Recovery Initiative.
“Drug addition has torn apart lives,” Prummell said.
If someone suffers addiction, they can call the Sheriff’s Office to their location, or go up to a deputy, requesting help and be transported to a recovery facility free of change. People suffering with addiction can also turn over their narcotics to the Sheriff’s office without fear of arrest through this initiative.
The event raised over $16,000, as of Saturday afternoon, but is accepting donations until today.
If you or someone you know suffers from addiction, help can found through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care at 941-639-8300.
